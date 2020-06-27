VENICE — If everything stays on schedule, the months-long roadwork on the Capri Isles Brdige should finish up next week and it should be open June 30.
City officials said asphalt paving is complete and work on deck grooving; deck joint seals and pavement marking are last parts of the job.
The city said it hopes to have the bridge opening June 30.
For now, access to Capri Isles Golf Club is by using Venice Avenue while access to Waterford is by using Edmondson Road.
Still, as of now, Capri Isles is not for your vehicles or feet, the city said.
“The roadway, bridge and sidewalks within the signed work zone are a designated construction site and remain closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic,” it said in a social media post. “For your safety, please do not enter the work zone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.