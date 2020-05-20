VENICE — Construction continues at the Capri Isles bridgework with the deck slab being recently poured, according to officials.
A curing compound is applied to facilitate curing,” the city said in a news release. “A curing blanket will be installed to further protect the curing process.”
“Do not walk or ride your bike on this newly poured deck. This critical phase of bridge construction must be protected for a minimum of 30 days, or the integrity of the bridge may be compromised,” the city said.
It remains completely closed to all traffic — including pedestrian, bicycle and vehicles. It is set to open June 30, the city stated.
It was deemed “structurally deficient” in June 2018 and closed to traffic for work in January.
The replacement project is costing about $1.2 million. The city will use grant funds and some of the $18 million road bond to pay for the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.