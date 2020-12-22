PORT CHARLOTTE - Santa Claus is making an early delivery to The Salvation Army at the Charlotte County Corps.
The facility accepted toys and a financial donation from the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region recently.
It was donated by club members to help needy families in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the group's president, Lee Royston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.