Salvation Army Angel Tree program

PHOTO PROVIDED

From left, Salvation Army Corps Claudia Roseno, coordinator of the Angel Tree Program, stands with VMCCA member/Director Maureen Larkin and Cloe seated in her 1953 MGB and Lee Royston, SW VMCCA president.

PORT CHARLOTTE - Santa Claus is making an early delivery to The Salvation Army at the Charlotte County Corps.

The facility accepted toys and a financial donation from the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region recently.

It was donated by club members to help needy families in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the group's president, Lee Royston.


