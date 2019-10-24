Car crashed into bay; woman survived overnight

VENICE - An elderly woman with barely enough room to breathe survived overnight Wednesday until daybreak Thursday morning in an almost completely submerged car in Roberts Bay.
It wasn't noticed until daylight shone on it that a Venice resident preparing to go kayaking spotted the vehicle and alerted another man and the two pulled the elderly woman from the car.
Rob Goodman was hoping to go fishing from his kayak near Higel Marine Park when he noticed the form of the white Volkswagen GTI peeking from the water. He said it was "more than three-fourths under water."
The woman, an 81-year-old Sarasota resident, didn't have much room between the roof of her car and the water of the bay.
"It was just a crack at the window," Goodman said.
Goodman alerted another Venice resident who was arriving to go paddleboarding.
"God works in mysterious ways," Ed Coster said at the scene.
Coster had wanted to go paddleboarding at two different spots but was unable to get on the water in those locations. The former New York firefighter had been annoyed about needing to find another inlet.
But his third spot ended being the one where he was needed.
"She had very little air left," Coster said. "I got down there and thank God the door was open."
The woman told the men she'd been in the bay most of the night — the crash happened sometime around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash is under investigation.
Authorities at the scene noted that the woman was in stable condition but would be taken to a hospital for evaluation.
But her safety was in danger.
"There was not much space in that car for her to breathe," Coster said.
"We pulled her out and I held her until rescue got here," Goodman said. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
