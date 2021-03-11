CASEY KEY - Investigators are working to determine how a driver crashed and overturned a car on a straight stretch of Casey Key Road on Wednesday afternoon.
No serious injuries were reported in the wreck that took place near the North Jetty.
Conditions at the time were warm and dry. Authorities were unsure what took place to cause the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.