VENICE — It takes 5 minutes and costs $7 for a complete car wash at the new Lightning Fast Express Car Wash, opening at 19401 Times Circle on Jacaranda Boulevard, next to Culver’s and Wawa.
Utilizing the latest automation, you, your passengers, pets and shopping stay in the vehicle.
This contactless service, valuable during COVID-19, starts at the pay station with touchless design equipment. A computer reads the license plate determining the type of vehicle, if a the person is a club member or visitor and the service chosen.
Entering the 125-feet daylight tunnel is a new experience. Windows on one side of the tunnel enable viewing of all the state-of-the-art equipment working on a vehicle. Gliding along at each stage are large, overhead signs illuminating the specific service prior to passing.
In the basic express membership, the vehicle has a soft cloth wash, spot free rinse and high-speed drying before exiting, finishing in 5 minutes to carry on your journey. In other memberships, waxing, tires shined and a new specialty the final “buff and dry” completes the Lightning Fast experience.
“It is the first location in the state fitted out with the latest automatic ‘buff and shine’ to complete the car washing experience,” co-owner Compton Cramer said. “After taking the car through wash pull into any of the 19 stations to use the free complimentary stations for high suction vacuums, high pressure air, mat cleaner and wash, bug prepping.”
Monthly club memberships offer unlimited visits. The memberships include starting with the express at $21.99; the silver at $24.99; gold at $32.99 and platinum at $39.99. They include various additional services, including waxing, tire shines or buff and shine.
There are additional special programs, rewards, fleet and household discounts. Grand opening specials initially on the monthly memberships will be half-price for three months.
Owners Cramer, Richard Bond and Lance O’Fallon are managing partners and local residents who have more than $4 million invested in this project.
They were with the Cramer organization in Venice for 18 years. This is their first location and already plans exist for a second location in South Sarasota County. All will be built to hurricane standards.
“The water is up to 80% recycled returning to a re-clean system,” O’Fallon said. “Much more environmentally friendly than washing your own car.”
The anticipating opening is Wednesday, Sept. 2, Cramer said. They have hired 12 employees, including some retirees and college students. They expect some people with monthly membership to come through several times weekly.
It will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, they said. For more information, call 941-786-3258.
