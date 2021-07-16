CareerEdge teams with SCF, STC

The State College of Florida was recently the location for Fast-Track training for people interested in becoming CNAs in a program with CareerEdge.

SARASOTA — The State College of Florida, Suncoast Technical College and CareerEdge teamed up to help 44 area residents graduate from several Fast-Track training programs.

Among the graduates were people who received training in certified nursing assistant; automotive lube; electrical; and marine outboard programs.

The CNA training took place at SCF; the other courses were at STC.

SCF has campuses in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice; STC has campuses in Sarasota and North Port.

“The results were extremely favorable: 95% of the participants received job offers at graduation or received a wage increase if there were already employed,” CareerEdge said in a news release. “Graduates are now working with local businesses such as Chris-Craft, Sunset Automotive Group, Wilde Honda, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.”

It said the Fast-Track training helps employers add workers for in-demand jobs.


“The hands-on, employer-led model used in the Fast-Track training approach represents The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s charge — led by CareerEdge — to effectively answer the workforce needs of regional employers and workers,” it said.

Half of the participants completing CNA training started the training unemployed; now, all are working with an average wage of $16.86.

Those who were working and then completed the automotive lube, electrical, or marine outboard programs all earned $1 per hour raise.

There were five high school seniors who completed the Fast-Track training program — doing so while going to school during the day then attending training at night.

“Employment placement rate for these high school seniors was 60% with an average hourly wage of $15.75,” the news release from CareerEdge said.

