CareerEdge teams with SCF, STC

SARASOTA — The State College of Florida, Suncoast Technical College and CareerEdge teamed up to help 44 area residents graduate from several Fast-Track training programs.
Among the graduates were people who received training in certified nursing assistant; automotive lube; electrical; and marine outboard programs.
The CNA training took place at SCF; the other courses were at STC.
SCF has campuses in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice; STC has campuses in Sarasota and North Port.
“The results were extremely favorable: 95% of the participants received job offers at graduation or received a wage increase if there were already employed,” CareerEdge said in a news release. “Graduates are now working with local businesses such as Chris-Craft, Sunset Automotive Group, Wilde Honda, and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.”
It said the Fast-Track training helps employers add workers for in-demand jobs.
“The hands-on, employer-led model used in the Fast-Track training approach represents The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s charge — led by CareerEdge — to effectively answer the workforce needs of regional employers and workers,” it said.
Half of the participants completing CNA training started the training unemployed; now, all are working with an average wage of $16.86.
Those who were working and then completed the automotive lube, electrical, or marine outboard programs all earned $1 per hour raise.
There were five high school seniors who completed the Fast-Track training program — doing so while going to school during the day then attending training at night.
“Employment placement rate for these high school seniors was 60% with an average hourly wage of $15.75,” the news release from CareerEdge said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.