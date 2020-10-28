Sign of the times

SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON Justin Brush, of Sarasota, works on the new Visit Sarasota County signage on the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce building in September 2019 in Venice.

 Scott Lawson Gondolier Editor

VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging business owners and individuals to learn more about the federal CARES grant program.

Visit Sarasota County is hosting an event at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, to discuss it and the options people have.

“The session will cover a broad overview of the program, applicant eligibility and ineligibility criteria, eligible expenses, six steps to success, documents to note focusing on profit and loss statements, FAQs to note focusing on previous assistance, stipulations for non-profit organizations, the funding dashboard, assistance information and a Q/A session,” the chamber said in an email.

It will be held on Zoom.

“Sarasota County has increased the available funds of the CARES business assistance grant program from $20,000 to $50,000 and the application process is much simpler,” it said.

The session is free but registration is required by visiting online. Those who register will receive a confirmation email about it.

Attendees are also asked to become familiar with the new “Comprehensive Guide for Businesses.”

