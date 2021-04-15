Bok Tower Gardens and Venice have two things in common — stunning landscapes by world famous designers — and carillons.
The oldest is at Bok Tower Gardens, housed in a well-ventilated tower that offers protection from storms yet fresh air to allow the sound of the bells to reach out into the gardens. That carillon features 60 bells weighing from 16 pounds to nearly 2 tons.
The one in Venice has 48 bells and weighs a total of 5 tons.
Housed at ground level at the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School, Florida’s newest carillon is the third in the state.
It’s donor was Wylie Crawford, Senior University Carillonneur at the University of Chicago, a position he has held for 31 years.
Now a winter resident of Sarasota, he is happy to see the carillon at ground level at the VPAC, which is one of the few places where carillon concert-goers can see the carillonneur at the keys and pedals and where he can talk about the instrument with the audience.
In most places, the carillonneur is in a room where he can not see the audience nor can they see him and the bells are way up in a tower where they get fresh air but also have the protection of a wall, albeit a wall with openings to allow air to get through to the bells.
A graduate of Antioch College in Ohio with a degree in physics and undergrad study in France and Spain, he became fascinated with carillons at Chicago where a concert was performed featuring the university’s carillon several other eye-catching and ear-titillating musicians.
That he knew how to read music was an advantage to him when he first went down to a university basement housing carillon keyboard and pedals.
“To meet the carillonneur, I had to climb 235 steps to the room where he played,” Crawford said. “When I only had to go down a flight of stairs to study and practice, it was a relief.”
In addition to university carillonneur, he also was the resident carillonneur for the Chicago Botanic Garden and the first City Carillonneur for the Millennium Carillon in Naperville, Illinois.
He is president of the Sarasota Carillon Foundation, Inc. although because that city showed no interest in housing a carillon, the instrument went to Venice where the directors of the Venice Performing Arts Center jumped at the opportunity within minutes of the closing of a City Council meeting at which he offered the carillon to the city.
As past president of the World Carillon Federation (carillon.org), a federation of 14 international associations that organizes conferences in countries with a carillon culture, Crawford served a record-breaking 11-year term as president, having served as WCF treasurer from 1990 until 2006.
While at the University of Chicago, he initiated the first regular carillon instruction programs at the Chicago area’s four carillons. He also supervised the 2007-08 renovation of the 100-ton 72-bell University of Chicago carillon.
Crawford fulfilled the requirements of the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America (gcna.org) to become a certified carillonneur in 1977.
During his 46 year membership in the guild, he served three years as vice president. Currently Crawford chairs the guild’s membership committee and also is a member of its web and nominations committees.
He has performed on carillons in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Sweden and the U.S.
What is a carillon?
Ranging in size from large to more than gigantic, carillons must comprise at least 23 bells which are with hands and feet, much like an organ. However, no organ pipe weighs as much as most of the bells on event a small carillon.
The largest carillon in the world is at a college in South Korea. It has 78 bells. The heaviest weighs 10 tons.
Donated by Crawford to Venice, this carillon is at ground level with the performer just 7 feet above the instrument. It has 48 bells and weighs 5 tons. Crawford paid for the shipping costs to Venice and the VPAC paid for the engineering studies and installation at the VPAC.
The 10 a.m. Saturday concerts at the VPAC could go on for most of the past year despite the pandemic because concert goers could sit in the safety of their cars to watch and listen. The last one for the season will be May 23.
He will spend the summer in Chicago and return in late October or early November for a new season.
One four-session event that drew concert goers from around the world had to be canceled after just the second event because there were too many people which made social distancing virtually impossible last winter.
If you read music — you can play a carillon
You, too, can be a carillonneur. It helps if you can read music and most of all, you should live near to an actual instrument on which you can practice.
Crawford said he mastered several pieces within a few months although they were simple pieces and not quite ready for a prime time concert tour.
Now that the instrument has been installed in Venice, he hopes to find something to protect the instrument from the elements.
A Sarasota resident gave him a check for $700 toward the goal and wants to remain anonymous.
Crawford has been pleased with all the support he has received in the area. He also is planning a repeat of that canceled Florida Carillon Festival for next year. It will have four concerts at University of Florida, Venice performing Arts Center, Bok Tower Gardens and Century Tower in Gainesville.
The April 17 carillon concert will feature four pieces being planned for next year’s series concert in Venice:
“Morning has Broken,” “Try to Remember” “Yesterday,” and “A Perfect Day,” by Lou Reed. The concerts begin at 10 a.m. and last about 30 minutes plus comments from Crawford.
Crawford’s other life
After teaching statistics and managing the statistic laboratory at the University of Chicago, Crawford held several positions as he climbed the corporate ladder in Chicago — where he maintains a home in one of the suburbs.
He served as business manager, corporate secretary, sales director, Entercop Inc. Midwest vice president; and several positions leading to president of Krnwood Associates and as director of several companies, all while pursuing his passion for the carillon.
