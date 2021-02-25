Carillon (copy)

A couple headed into the Venice Performing Arts Center in 2019 look at the Andrew W. Crawford Memorial Carillon. Recitals will return there at 10 a.m. Saturday.

VENICE — Concerts return Saturday on the 4-ton, 48-bell Andrew W. Crawford Memorial Carillon in front of Venice Performing Arts Center.

VPAC is at 1 Indian Ave. at Venice High School.

Recitals begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 and “will include music from various genres, including popular, light classical, folk, and show tunes,” according to the Venice Carillon Foundation.

The Foundation is working with support of Venice Institute for Performing Arts.

“Guests are invited to listen, safely distanced, from their cars in the adjoining parking lot,” it said. “Guests are also invited to approach the carillon, but must be masked and exercise social distancing, per Sarasota Board of Education COVID guidelines.”

Recitals are free but donations to the Venice Carillon Foundation are appreciated and tax-deductible, it said.

“The carillon is an ancient instrument, dating back over 500 years and is the ideal outdoor musical instrument in times of COVID,” it said.

Donations can be sent to 1526 Pelican Point Drive, Suite 143, Sarasota, FL 34231.

