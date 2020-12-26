CASEY KEY — Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota and Venice recently closed on the most expensive sale on Casey Key for the year.
Valerie Dall’Acqua and Lisa Napolitano represented the buyer in the purchase of a $6.8 million property in the 2600 block of Casey Key Road, featuring nearly 5,000-square-foot residence on 1.6 acres.
“Each year, Casey Key becomes more and more attractive to the discriminating buyer," Dall’Acqua and Napolitano stated in a news release. "As recent sales data indicates, there is a strong demand for luxury real estate in general, and a heightened interest in this small barrier island just south of Sarasota.”
The home is a Gulf-to-Bay property, with about 175 feet on Blackburn Bay and about 165 feet on the Gulf of Mexico, "with unobstructed-panoramic views of both bodies of water. Unique amenities of the estate included a tennis court overlooking the bay, a private boat house, dock and lift, and rolling verdure leading to the beach," the news release said.
Dall’Acqua and Napolitano have sold more than $35 million in sales volume during 2020, it states. They have been involved in million-dollar-plus sales on Casey Key and in The Oaks Club in Osprey.
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is headquartered in Naples. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
