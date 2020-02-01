VENICE — The 2020 Casino Night to benefit the Young Marines of Venice Middle School is set.
A night of raffles, silent auctions, prizes and more takes place from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice.
Tickets in advance cost $50 per person and include a raffle ticket, casino play cash along with appetizers, dessert and two beverages. They are available online at bit.ly/CasinoNightFund.
Tickets will be available at the door for $75 a piece.
