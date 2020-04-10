SARASOTA — Cat Depot has had limited operations and adoptions since March 15 because of COVID-19.
It modified its community food bank because, it said in a news release, “we know, more than ever, that the individuals who rely on us during ‘normal’ times, really need us now.”
Because of stay-at-home orders in Florida, it is pausing in-person activities, it said.
“We will be placing the remaining shelter kitties into foster homes in order to be respectful of the new guidelines which are in place to help ensure everyone’s health and safety,” it said. “We miss seeing each and every one of you, our supporters and volunteers — but we want everyone to stay safe and healthy.”
It is using social media and digital connections to assist in its work now.
“Like cats, we are nimble, resilient and have been able to pivot. We aptly recognize that more challenging times lie ahead,” it said.
For more information from them, call 941-366-2404 or email about adoptions questions or relinquishment concerns: to info@catdepot.org; adoptions@catdepot.org; admissions@catdepot.org.
“These messages will be checked throughout the day while staff is working remotely ...We are all in this together. And we all need one another to share a little joy. Please look for regular updates on our website, on our Instagram and Facebook pages (@catdepot) and enjoy the latest episode of Kindness Matters on Facebook.”
