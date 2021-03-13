Pepa, a Persian cat living in Port Charlotte, is in the running to become the next Cadbury Bunny.
His owner, Kat Sanne, felt he had the perfect personality.
“Pepa is like a dog in a cat’s body,” she said. “He’s very tolerant, stuffed-animal-like. I could put him upside down and he’d stay.”
From walks on the beach to rides on Harley’s and trips to the movies, Pepa has done it all in his three years.
Pepa also has an Instagram, @persianpepa, where his 5,000 fans keep up with the latest outings.
But Pepa wasn’t born a wild child.
“When he was two weeks old, he almost didn’t make it,” Sanne said. “He wasn’t nursing well enough, so I hand-raised him.”
Sanne spends her time raising Persians, with six living rent-free in her home. She used to enter them in The Cat Fanciers’ Association and The International Cat Association shows but says they are “championed-out.”
Sanne works with an agent in Fort Lauderdale to boost her casts’ acting careers. Entering Pepa in the Cadbury Bunny contest was one of her many ideas. Before she knew it, he was in the top 10.
“When I was notified that Pepa was officially a finalist, I was all teary-eyed,” she said.
Pepa’s biggest competition is a Florida frog named Betty.
“I told Pepa, ‘I hope you don’t get beat by a frog.’”
The winning bunny will have the opportunity to be included in the Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial. The winner will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.
March 17 is the last day to vote for the next bunny. To vote, visit bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.