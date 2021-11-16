About 60 local kids ages 7 and up gathered at the North Jetty in Nokomis Saturday morning for a first-of-its-kind event called Skims-Giving.
The event was presented by Zap Skimboards, Compound Boardshop and the Sarasota Parks department to showcase professional skimboarders in an educational manner designed to encourage kids’ participation in water sports.
The event featured a trick contest, raffles, prizes and lunch. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, participants were encouraged to bring a donation of clothing benefiting The Twig of Venice and local foster kids.
2 Six-year-old Emry Long from Venice eyes a wave as it breaks on Nokomis Beach Saturday morning after receiving a skimboarding lesson courtesy of Zap Skimboards.
3. Professional skimboarder for Zap Naji Taha coaches 6-year-old boarding enthusiast Cole Kriskewic during Saturday’s Skims-Giving event in Nokomis.
4. Graham Shelton from the Compound Boardshop demonstrates a trick for the attendees of Saturday’s Skims-Giving event.
5. Professional Zap skimboarder John Akerman catches some air on his board during the demonstration portion of Saturday’s Skims-Giving event in Nokomis.
6. Zap Skimboards employee Nick Forfar demonstrates riding a wave for spectators of Saturday’s Skims-Giving event.
7. The Compound Boardshop’s Benny Ray address the young participants of Saturday’s event. As Skims-Giving came to a close, many of the participants won raffle prizes, including brand-new Zap skimboards.
8. Six-year-old Emry Long was selected to win her very own Zap skimboard, presented by the Compound’s Benny Ray.
