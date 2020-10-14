“Women are more powerful in this country,” Father Jay told the group of about 50 at the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women luncheon meeting.
The Rev Jayabalan Raju, known at Epiphany as Father Jay, is from India.
He is the new inspirational leader of the group.
The women met for the first time this season with a full agenda of projects for the year. Their biggest fundraiser is the Down Island Way Fashion Show and luncheon set for Nov. 11 at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
In addition to fashions by Island Way Boutique, the luncheon will include entertainment by Brian and Joey Gurl who promise patriotic music celebrating Veterans Day.
The event includes more that 50 baskets valued from $50 to $100 for a silent auction, raffles and as is the hallmark for this group, pretty centerpieces and loads of attention to detail and fun. Tickets are $40. Call 941-488-6983.
Each year in January the residents of Our Mother’s House benefit from the CCW Baby Shower. There will be the annual card party on Jan. 19.
The new service director, Pat Wolf, volunteered to put a Twig Box at each meeting and deliver new pajamas to Twig, the boutique the provides shopping for children in foster care.
Lois Carcare and Fran Frederick, co-presidents of the group, are determined to make sure Epiphany School and organizations in Venice will be served by its members. Looking forward to the first fashion show of the season. This group is ready to roll.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Father Jay. One of the questions Father Jay answered at the CCW meeting was how a young man decides to become a priest in a country with only 2% Christians and even fewer Catholics. Father told about his mother’s intervention, mentors and inspiration to help others.
On his journey, father worked for Catholic Charities. His ministry led him to Canada and to Boston where he learned English. Then the road led to Fort Myers and Venice.
Father Jay has a kind humble heart. He has a great sense of humor. The CCW plan to have several days of prayer and recollection led and inspired by Father Jay. There is no doubt he will make a difference in many lives.
Father Jay is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
