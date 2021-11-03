VENICE — His colleagues’ comments at Vice Mayor Rich Cautero’s final regular City Council meeting last week had two themes: what an honor and a pleasure it was to serve with him, and how much they hoped they’d get the chance to do it again.
Cautero passed up a run for a third term in order to spend more time with his family. The decision proved fortuitous, as a health problem necessitated emergency surgery from which he continues to recover.
He attended meetings remotely as needed and only missed one session.
That level of commitment was one of the things he was saluted for.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said that even before he was elected, he was impressed with Cautero’s dedication to the city, “to do what was always in the best interest of the city ….”
Cautero was “probably the single-most informed” Council member he’s worked with, he said.
Borrowing the Coast Guard’s motto, Council Member Helen Moore said Cautero was “semper paratus” — always prepared.
And everyone else had to be as well.
“He absolutely is the one who keeps me on my toes with Sunshine Law and public records,” City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said.
Feinsod said he hopes Cautero’s attention to detail continues without him on the Council.
Council Member Nick Pachota said that more than any other member, Cautero had been a mentor to him, while Council Member Joe Neunder pledged to use one of his favorite words — “consternation” — frequently in homage to him.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said she’s looking forward to being neighbors again. Both of them live in Venetian Golf & River Club.
“It will be nice to be able to walk across the street and talk to you,” she said.
Cautero said he, too, was looking forward to being able to speak with everyone “unimpeded” by the constraints of the Sunshine Law.
He said he had “two simple goals” when he ran in 2015: to “effectively utilize my community service, business and board experience to help the city”; and “to eventually leave, at some point, on a high note, which is hard to do in a politically polarized environment these days.
“My sense is I’ve accomplished both of those goals.”
Teamwork among the two Councils he’s served on, staff, advisory boards and residents resulted in many accomplishments, Cautero said, some of it “transformational.”
His “tip of the iceberg” list included the downtown beautification project; the new police and fire stations; establishing the city’s ambulance service; a new comprehensive plan; and new impact fees.
Cautero hinted at a future run for the Council when he announced he wasn’t seeking re-election, and he did it again last week.
“And who knows,” he said, “you might find me up here again someday.”
Pachota said he hoped it’s “not the last we see of you,” adding, “I sure think it won’t be.”
Fenisod said he’d “look forward to seeing you here again” as well.
Cautero’s first chance to return to the Council would be next year, when Feinsod’s, Neunder’s and Pachota’s first terms expire.
Neunder has already announced his candidacy for County Commission Seat 4 and amassed a war chest of nearly $100,000 in campaign contributions.
