The final meeting of the year for the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women celebrated their mission statement, “To be the heart and hands of Christ.”
The members served the community holding fundraisers in new normal ways.
Epiphany CCW were the first to hold a fashion show back in November. An oncoming hurricane didn’t force them to change their plans. It also didn’t force Brian and Joey Gurl to cancel as entertainment. More than 50 women attended the event and Down Island Way provided the clothing.
Everyone involved proved, “The show must go on.”
It was a fundraising success.
Meetings, a tea and special luncheons with informative speakers gave members a chance to get together and learn new things about their community. In all, the successes led to a meaningfull financial and gift giving community outreach.
At their last meeting, the group honored Anita Justice, Vee Garry Chiulli and Emily Sarnecke as the backbone of the organization. The co-presidents acknowledged other women for their service saying they too could easily be recognized as Women of the Year. CCW presented checks to various non profits and to Epiphany Cathedral School for scholarships.
After a few months of some deep breaths, Epiphany CCW gets together on Aug. 17 for their annual cards and hot dogs afternoon party. Mark your calendars for the Oct. 5 kick off meeting and Nov. 10 fashion show.
Three cheers for this terrific team.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Emily Sarnecke. When it comes to organizing fashion shows, parties, jewelry sales and volunteers Emily could write a How to Book. She is the type of person who gets things done. In the corporate world, she would easily be a 6-figure plus CEO.
In our Venice world she is worth her weight in gold as a volunteer, organizer and a friend. She takes personal responsibility to the highest degree and no matter what is going on in her personal life she finishes tasks and commitments. If you want something done with class, ask Emily.
To her family and volunteer work at the Venice Theatre she offers time and love. She makes sure to support her friends at Joey D’s. In all, to know Emily and be part of her world is to be blessed.
Emily Sarnecke is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
