Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office recently tested positive on Monday in North Miami. Florida continues to report more cases of COVID-19 as the highly contagious delta variant is affecting mostly unvaccinated people.
Marta Lavandier
Jonathan Pagliarulo, 11, gets tested for COVID-19, after vaccinated family members tested positive for the virus on Monday in North Miami.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted figures for Florida's weekend COVID-19 cases, deaths and positivity rate Tuesday, lowering each number.
But the two sets of numbers, while closer, still don't match, and hospitalizations rose again locally and statewide Wednesday, setting new records.
The CDC reported the state had registered 28,316 cases on Saturday and 28,371 on Sunday. However, the Department of Health said, those numbers actually represented three days' worth of cases.
The numbers should have been 21,500 on Aug. 6; 19,567 on Aug. 7; and 15,319 for Aug. 8, according to the Department.
The CDC's new numbers are 21,487; 19,584 and 15,322, respectively.
Testing positivity for each day is now below 20%, but adjustments to those numbers are common.
The CDC made a more significant change in its reporting of daily deaths, which the state prefers to track by the date of death instead of when the death is reported to it, which could be days later, or longer.
That reduced the deaths shown on the CDC website from 120 for Aug. 8, for example, to 21.
In a post at FloridaCOVIDAction.com, Rebekah Jones, the data scientist who was fired from her job running the state's COVID-19 dashboard last year, said the state pushed for the change "because it will always look like deaths are decreasing."
Whether or not that's the case, neither hospital bed occupancy nor ICU bed occupancy went down Wednesday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 211 COVID-19 patients, an increase of 10 overnight, with 44 patients in the ICU, the same as on Tuesday.
But its seven-day positivity rose half a percentage point, to 17.4%, and it reported four more deaths, making 13 for the week.
Statewide, 15,449 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, occupying just under 28% of the beds in the 232 hospitals reporting to the Department of Health and Human Services.
ICU bed occupancy was 3,112 patients, representing more than 51% of ICU beds in use.
