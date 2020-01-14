VENICE — Arbor Day will be observed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in West Blalock Park, location of the Monty Andrews Arboretum.
If you’re from up north, that may seem early. Blame the growing season and state’s rights.
The day is commonly marked by planting trees, which is inadvisable until spring where the ground is too hard and the weather’s too cold.
But in some states that’s not much of a concern, so observances range from the third Friday in January — Florida and Louisiana — to the first Monday in December — South Carolina, according to reference website Thoughtco.com).
National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April. About half the states adopted that day for their state observance.
Andrews said that he’s been urging the city to have an Arbor Day observance for years and hopes there will be a big turnout Friday so people can learn how trees can add beauty to a property, enhancing its value, and lower its electricity bill.
The free event includes walking tours of the Arboretum; discussions with Andrews and city of Venice arborist Jim Yelverton; and stations for composting and rain barrel demonstrations, a butterfly garden discussion and a leaf manipulation workshop on using local plant material for home décor put on by the Venice Area Garden Club.
The stations will be staffed for the entire event; there are no scheduled presentation times.
West Blalock Park is at 401 Pensacola Road at Nassau Street, across from the Venice Museum & Archives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.