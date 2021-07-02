July Fourth is super special this year.
Not only is the county celebrating 100 years, but the U.S. is celebrating its 245th birthday.
That means at least two parties for sure on Sunday, July 4.
The first is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Historic Venice Train Depot and the second at sundown when the city’s annual display of fireworks will light up the Venice sky from the South Jetty in Venice.
That means no parking at the jetty and probably no access to Tarpon Center Drive unless you live there or have some other really good reason to be there.
But the earlier Sunday celebration may be the best of all. It certainly should be the most colorful, given the special folks who will be there in their colorful costumes.
First, of course, will be Chucko the All-American Clown. No one wears red white and blue better that he does. Well, OK, his partner, Patri-Tot, also looks great in those colors, which befit her clown name.
At this point I can’t vouch for what their two other clown friends, Grandma Pearl and J.P. Theron, will be wearing but I know they will be colorful, and Grandma’s hat also will be worth a closeup view.
The Ringling Bros. logo has been installed on the future circus train car museum and work is progressing thanks to our committee’s wonderful designer, Tim Wisgerhof, the generous creator of stage sets and also a great entertainer.
I claim two major coups when it comes to helping out the committee but only because my job puts me in a position to meet the super talents of the area.
Coup No. 1: A couple of years ago, it was asking Venice resident Bill Dovel if he would consider building a model of the old — and gone since 2014 — Venice Arena, the only arena in North America built by a circus — The Greatest Show on Earth, actually — for a city.
When the circus left the city was able to keep the arena, which was great for high school graduations and the like. Up With People came often to perform there and the late Allan Kollar, of Venice Theatre, would have liked to try to fill that place with shows. And he would have, too.
Sadly, too few others realized what this city had. So in 2014, it was demolished.
By the way, except for the leaky roof, that was no easy job. The arena had incredibly good steel holding it up and a very thick floor that could support all those wonderful elephants.
But thanks to Bill, a resident of Venice and an expert creator of miniatures — as well as being a train ichthyologist (fish expert) — the world will have a miniature version of what we lost. And thanks to Tito Gaona, the arena model even has miniature rigging for the circus flying acts — such as the Flying Gaonas for one excellent example.
Also going into the circus train car, which truly was used by the Ringling circus for a time, will be a replica bunk in a trunk space designed by Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College, which also was something special only to Venice, from 1968 to about 1993.
By then the circus had graduated too many clowns, even for all its multiple units.
Next will be a larger room such as the one in which Chucko traveled as the Youngest Boss Clown in the Ringling show. The model arena and multiple other displays, including a time line of the years when The Greatest Show on Earth was in Venice, will be featured in the main room of the car.
Wisgerhof was the head display designer at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York for about 12 years, so I know the interior will be fabulous.
The remaining large area will depict the accommodations of world-famous animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams. His kind treatment of animals and the way they would work together for him made his reputation unique.
His wife, Sigrid, daughter, Tina, and son, Marc, all had acts of their own over the years, and the whole family actually had an entire train car for itself. The animal trainer died in July 2001 but the family remains in Venice.
And coordinating all these exhibits and planning the lighting and air conditioning and everything else for such a project is why I still get goose bumps as I remember calling Tim just a couple of months after he first arrived in Venice to work for the theater. Not only did he agree to help, he has in fact become the designer.
As a play reviewer I had seen his work on two shows, so I was pretty sure he could do it, but that he would and has is so special.
Venice deserves such a museum for those special years and for all the circus did for Venice. Without it, even with the Nolen plan and the Kentucky Military Institute and the Army Air Base, Venice never would have been put on the map as “Venice Florida, Winter Home of the Greatest Show on Earth.” If you did not know that before, you know it now.
That circus gave Venice fame that surpassed anything else in the history of small beach towns — even all those sharks’ teeth.
So, thank you, John Ringling North, for bringing your circus here in 1960, and Irvin Feld for then buying the show and also buying Circus Williams in Germany as the second show of The Greatest Show on Earth. And thank you, too, for starting Clown College here.
And thanks to Tito Gaona’s father who brought that great circus family here even before the Ringling show or the Spark Circus that preceded it and folded within a year.
The history in this town is amazing and now thanks to Tim Wisgerhof’s design ideas, more people will know it, and thanks to Bill Dovel, the arena will not be forgotten.
The museum was the dream of Rollins Coakley back in 2001 when Gunther Gebel-Williams died. This is the third committee to carry the idea forward but always under the umbrella of the Venice Area Historical Society.
See, it really does take a village and patience and more.
We in Venice have lots to celebrate and the Train Depot on Sunday would seem to be the perfect place. Since my new knee is still not driving, you can bet I will be trying to hitch a ride so I can be there, too.
And all those clowns are not just for your amusement, although they certainly provide that. They represent the World of Chucko, which is the reincarnation of Laughter Unlimited, a group of clowns who work magic on lonely, isolated people in nursing homes.
That is another thing I have seen in this great job of mine.
During the pandemic, Chucko put everything online and helped countless folks that way, but now that the pandemic may be easing, he and his pals are back in the homes once more. You can support his cause at the Giving Challenge or anytime with donations bit or small. Go to WorldofChucko.com.
Again, the depot party will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4. I hope to see you all there.
