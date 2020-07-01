Safety first is doubly important this year — the year of the “New Normal.” That will be especially true during the July 4 weekend.
Instead of fireworks displays up and down the coast in Sarasota County, this year there will be just two public displays: one Friday at Benderson Park, and the other Saturday at North Port High School.
Benderson Park
The display at Benderson Park is open to one and all at a price — $15 per car, and $40 per recreational vehicle, until all spaces are filled. Go to MySuncoast.com and NathanBendersonPark.org.
Viewing areas are on Regatta Island at the park, in the Green Lot next to the SCAT station on North Cattlemen Road, and on the park’s south end. Cars will be spaced to allow for social distancing and viewers must stay within the space allotted for their car. Bring folding chairs if desired.
Tickets will be required for admission. Vehicles will be admitted only from 7-8:30 p.m. The event will conclude at 11 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
The fireworks display can be seen again as the finale of WWSB ABC7’s Independence Day television special, with airing of the fireworks display planned for about 9 p.m. Saturday. The ABC7 special will be anchored by Jacqueline Matter.
The Benderson display is being produced by Benderson Park’s management, Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates and ABC7. Call the park at 941-737-2316 or visit nathanbendersonpark.org for information and tickets.
North Port High School
The event in North Port is free but open only to city residents (with proof of residency). Those who acquire a parking pass will receive a PDF that must be printed and displayed on the passenger-side dashboard for admission to one of two lots. Go to bit.ly/ParksAndRecRegister to set up an account in advance. For help, call 941-429-7275 or check out the tutorial at bit.ly/ParksRecRegister. After noon on June 29, passes were to be available to non-residents until gone. Cars will be admitted to the two parking lots beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Two lots are being used in North Port: the Red Lot, including the Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School parking lot, and the Blue Lot, which includes the North Port High School lot. Those who park in the Red Lot will exit after the display with a right turn toward Sumter Boulevard. Those in the Blue Lot will exit after the show with a right turn only toward Biscayne Drive.
Social distancing will be practiced in North Port. Cars will be assigned to a space and the people in that vehicle must stay within the space. Bring chairs or blankets for seating outside the car.
Fireworks are not for amateurs
This year, more than ever, individuals may be tempted to purchase fireworks for use at home to celebrate the holiday. Given the number of accidents that happen each year when people choose to do their own displays, area first responders are quite likely to shout a resounding “No.”
Although fireworks of various types are readily available at this time of year in supermarkets, convenience stores and other places, take the time to learn about fireworks, the various types and above all, the safety precautions, such as having a hose and bucket of water nearby and to be sure to fire them from a hard surface; neither grass nor sand, for example.
Children should not handle fireworks and that includes sparklers. Fireworks should only be handled by those ages 18 and older.
Purchase fireworks from reliable licensed resellers and learn what do do for each and every type, from sparklers to rockets.
The largest retailer of fireworks in the U.S. is Sky King Fireworks, which has two locations in Sarasota with experts on hand to teach you how to use fireworks safely. The company also has safety cards for every firework category that you can take home with you.
Sky King has a web site complete with safety tips and information on everything from the history of fireworks in China some 2,000 years ago to their eventual use in the 20th century to celebrate America’s independence. Read and print out the site’s safety tips and make copies for anyone who might be participating in any at-home display. Visit skykingfireworks.com.
If it is very windy or if there are many trees in close proximity, wait until the wind dies down and find a safer location in a clear open space at least 50 feet from your audience. The Sky King website has 23 safety tips, as well as descriptions of the many types of fireworks, even a listing of the various ingredients used in making fireworks and the colors generated by those ingredients.
To have the safest of all fireworks experiences, learn all you can, or leave the display to the experts.
