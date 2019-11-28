VENICE — The popular downtown Annual Christmas Walk starts the holiday shopping for everyone from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5.
Stroll down the shopping avenues of historic Venice all a glow with holiday lights and festive décor.
Check out the winners of the Venice MainStreet storefront decorations contest for the Most Creative; Most Elegant; Most Traditional; Most Creative Use of Products; Most Whimsical and Best Use of Lights.
Stores will offer a host of discounts and specials to help you find something truly unique for everyone on your shopping list. Relax after your shopping spree with a wonderful dinner at one of the many local restaurants.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors and hand out special treats at Coldwell Banker, 331 West Venice Ave. as you stroll listen to the sounds of the season as holiday music emanates from the storefronts on Venice and Miami avenues.
Bluegrass band Swinging Bridge will play at Venice Avenue Creamery and saxophonist Eirinn Abu will be at Sirene Coastal Interiors. Coastal Keys will be at Venice Wine & Coffee Company and Wanda will be playing at Mother’s Cupboard Spice Shoppe.
Nonprofit Venice MainStreet,coordinates the Christmas Walk to enhance the quality of life in the community by preserving, protecting, and promoting Historic Downtown Venice. For more information call 941-484-6722.
