Celebrate America
Featuring country music star Josh Gracin, The Flying Buffaloes and The Jack-Michael Band. Music starts at 5 p.m. July 3 at Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3yWQsf4.
Venice fireworks
The Venice Fourth of July fireworks start at 9-9:30 p.m. July 4 from Humphris Park (South Jetty) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice. The fireworks can be viewed at beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and around Venice. Officials want boats to be at anchor by 8:30 p.m. July 4; the Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until about 45 minutes after the display’s grand finale. For more information, visit www.venicegov.com.
Fishermen’s Village
Fishermen’s Village presents its inaugural two-day Independence Weekend Celebration — “An American Holiday — Stars, Stripes & Fireworks” July 3-4. Fishermen’s Village will host a fireworks display at 9 p.m. July 3. Laishley Park will host its annual fireworks display July 4.
Festivities begin at noon July 3-4 with a variety of activities, including live music, children events and military vehicles on display. For more information, visit www.fishville.com. Fishermen’s Village is at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Sarasota parade, fireworks
A July 4 parade takes place along the Sarasota Bayfront as part of Summer Fest’s “Celebrate Sarasota.” The parade will begin at 8 p.m. starting at Mound Street and Orange Avenue ending at Bayfront Drive and Main Street - J.D. Hamel Park. Designated areas for public viewing will be marked along the parade route. For more information visit: suncoastsummerfest.org.
Freedom Swim
The Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda returns to Charlotte Harbor on Independence Day. The estimated 1.5 mile route for this year’s swim starts at noon July 4. Swimmers, floaters, boaters and kayakers can begin at the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 bridge and end at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.SmugglersEvents.com or FishermensVillage.com/events.
North Port celebration
William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 hosts a Fourth of July celebration at 3 p.m. July 4. Free hot dogs and hamburgers, drink specials and raffles. Live music by Nashville recording artist Johnny Lee Howard. William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 is at 4860 Trott Circle, North Port.
For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Fireworks at The Bishop
Riverside Plaza is the front-row view of the fireworks over the Manatee River in Bradenton. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food served at 7 p.m. July 4. For more information, visit bishopscience.org or call 941-746-4131.
Englewood fireworks
Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club presents the 2021 Light Up Lemon Bay fireworks show in Englewood at 9:05 p.m. July 4. The launch site is Blind Pass Beach Park, 7770 Manasota Key Road. The show will be visible from Blind Pass Beach, Manasota Beach, Englewood Beach, Indian Mound Park, Lemon Bay Park, the west end of West Dearborn Street, Tom Adams Bridge, and by boat in the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LemonBaySunriseRotary.
North Port Freedom Fest
North Port has its annual Freedom Fest Fireworks show at 9 p.m. July 4 at the North Port High School football field, 6400 W Price Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School. The night will feature live music and other on the Butler Park fields. Watch from your vehicle or your parking space, or from the grass at the Butler Park multi-purpose fields. For more information, visit www.CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival.
Laishley Park FourthFest
Laishley Park has events for children and adults with gates opening at 2 p.m. July 4 with $5 admission - with waterslide wristbands available for purchase for $10. Live music starts at 3 p.m.
The Smuggler’s Community Foundation presents the annual Riley Community Service Award at 7:15 p.m. This year’s fireworks display start at 9 p.m. over the Peace River.
Laishley Park is at 150 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3fXBFYJ.
‘Freedom Sings’
Choral music returns at 3 p.m. July 4 at Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. No tickets are required. A free will offering (suggested $15 donation) will be taken. It will pay tribute to veterans. Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda is at 25250 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
For more information, call 941-626-1070.
Fort Myers Beach Fireworks
The Fort Myers Beach Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m. July 4 at Times Square. Paid parking lots are at Lynn Hall Park, on Old San Carlos Blvd., under the Matanzas Pass Bridge and across and next to the Lani Kai Resort. For more information, visit www.fortmyersbeach.org.
Freedom Fest
Celebrate Independence Day in downtown Fort Myers from 6 to 10 p.m. July 4. Enjoy live music from Thunder Beach Band, food trucks, vendors and fireworks that will be shot off of Lofton Island on the Caloosahatchee River. For more information, visit www.myriverdistrict.com.
