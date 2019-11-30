VENICE — The Venice Chorale invites the community to celebrate the holidays with song as the chorale performs holiday pops with brass, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The concert features the 120-voice chorale, with brass and percussion.
The chorale will perform John Rutter’s “Gloria.”
Described as “exalted, devotional and jubilant,” it has been part of Christmas concerts since its composition in 1974. It is performed in three movements with brass, percussion and organ. The performance will also feature many traditional carols that will surely have the audience singing along.
The Venice Chorale Youth Chorus and the High School Apprentice Choir will be performing as well.
Tickets are $20-$25 and $5 for students. Group discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased online at thevenicechorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779,
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
