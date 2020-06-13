ENGLEWOOD — Tuesday, June 9, was World Pet Memorial Day.
Celebrate the life of a beloved pet with a memorial gift to Suncoast Humane Society by lighting a virtual candle. Remembrance donations give hope to animals in need while honoring your loved one’s life and memory.
Light a virtual candle for a suggested $5 donation, and share your favorite memories with the society.
Suncoast Humane Society is honored to have the opportunity to give thousands of homeless animals a second chance at life year after year, and to connect these wonderful four-legged creatures with their families.
Memories created are memories treasured for a lifetime.
Go to humane.org to light a candle for a beloved pet and to learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, its three thrift stores and its many services to pet owners as well as potential pet owners.
