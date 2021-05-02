VENICE — Good Shepherd Episcopal Church celebrated with Father Robert Miller his 50 years of service to the church.
Those years included work for children with disabilities at Camp Meeker, California and the founding of a home for abandoned street children in Tegucigalpa, Honduras which now educates 350 children each year and finds them employment within their country.
Miller has served in more than 10 different churches and missions, always dedicating himself to those in need.
He retired from work in Minneapolis in 2008 and moved with his wife, Margi, to Venice where he presently serves as assisting priest at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Center Road.
The celebration marking his half-century of service took place on April 25 in Good Shepherd’s memorial gardens just outside the church building.
Well wishers left their congratulations with cards and online notes and donations to the mission he began in Honduras.
