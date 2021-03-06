VENICE — “Through The Eyes of The Gondolier” inside this edition of the newspaper is a look back at 75 years of our history.
And — more importantly — the history of our community.
Many things have changed through the decades but our commitment to coverage hasn’t wavered.
The staff of The Venice Gondolier worked for weeks putting together the special edition. It’s our hope it provides enlightening or entertainment stories and a quality look back through the years.
From our newsroom to your home, thanks for letting us be a part of your life.
