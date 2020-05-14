NOKOMIS - Lillian Imbt is beloved in her neighborhood. 

For her 90th birthday a decade ago, she was taken up to Hoosier Bar & Grill in Osprey to ride and pose on a Harley-Davidson. 

Over the weekend, for her 100th birthday, Imbt was lauded by her community and loved ones by a large parade of vehicles that drove by her home. 

Motorcycles and fire trucks and cars were among the vehicles honking horns with drivers and passengers waving at Imbt who sat in her front yard. 

Some people met her her briefly to help her celebrate. 

