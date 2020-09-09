Celebrating a century

VENICE — Friends are celebrating the century of Evelyn Reichard, who turns 100 on Thursday.
Reichard, a resident of Village on the Island, has been in Venice for decades after growing up and living in Pennsylvania where she was a decorator, according to friends.
“She is a delightful lady,” Susan Sherwin said. “You would never guess she was going to be 100.”
Reichard was an avid golfer and belonged to Jacaranda Country Club in earlier years.
Sherwin and Jeanne Utterback befriended Reichard and Dot Caten about two decades ago when Sherwin and Utterback were doing physical therapy classes for the Reichard and Caten.
After the classes ended, the friendship remained, with the group going out to breakfast and dinner once a month.
“The old exercise girls,” Utterback said with a laugh about the relationship.
Caten is 101. She is a resident of Ashton Gardens.
With COVID-19, most residents have had limited access to their friends. Sherwin and Utterback wanted to celebrate their friendships — and Reichard’s birthday.
“She’s just well-lived,” Utterback said. “She’s traveled and she’s fun to be around.”
Sherwin said she’s sharp and still has a great sense of humor.
“I have been very lucky to have her as a friend for all these years,” she said. “She’s always in an up mood ... She has physical problems but you would never guess it.”
Sherwin said it has been great to have the friendships of Evelyn Reichard and Dot Caten.
“These ladies are real inspirations.”
