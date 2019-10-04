VENICE — A beautiful evening welcomed home the Venice Indians football team and community back to the high school for their Friday night Homecoming celebration.

After a week of a variety of activities, the team played St. Frances Academy, out of Baltimore, Maryland — the third best team in the nation.

On Saturday night, Venice High School has its Homecoming Dance — which will laud its Homecoming king and queen.

For more from the game, check out our sports section inside this edition of the Venice Gondolier.

For more photos from the evening, check out www.yoursun.com/venice.

