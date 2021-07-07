VENICE — Thousands of people watched the Fourth of July fireworks from Casey Key to the Venice Fishing Pier on Sunday night.

The annual tradition returned over the weekend after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks launched from the South Venice Jetty and were visible for miles along the coast — along with a large amount of the city of Venice.

Prior to the 9 p.m. beginning, families played along the shoreline and lit sparklers — along with eating and drinking to help celebrate Independence Day 2021.

For more photos, visit www.yoursun.com/venice.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments