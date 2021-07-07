VENICE — Thousands of people watched the Fourth of July fireworks from Casey Key to the Venice Fishing Pier on Sunday night.
The annual tradition returned over the weekend after taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks launched from the South Venice Jetty and were visible for miles along the coast — along with a large amount of the city of Venice.
Prior to the 9 p.m. beginning, families played along the shoreline and lit sparklers — along with eating and drinking to help celebrate Independence Day 2021.
For more photos, visit www.yoursun.com/venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.