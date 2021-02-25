Since the congregation couldn't gather to celebrate Purim (the Festival of Lots) in person this year, Jewish Congregation of Venice leaders created a brand new approach to the holiday.
In the past, members have dressed in costume.
On Friday, Feb. 26, they decorate their cars (and themselves) and participated in a vehicle CARnival parade.
The event includes wacky prizes, a drive-thru Purim carnival game and a telling of the Purim tale, complete with a "honk when you hear Hamen."
Following the Purim CARnival, a drive-in Shabbat service was set for the parking lot with congregants tuning in to an FM station to participate.
The JCV is at 600 North Auburn Road (off East Venice Avenue) in Venice. Call 941-484-2022 for more information about their programs and services.
Editor's note: Haman wanted to rid the world of Jews. The story, in the Book of Esther (Haman's cousin) recounts his failure and Esther's rise to Queen of Persia which was a cause for an annual celebration that includes feasting and gifts to the poor.
