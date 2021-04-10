Rabbi Ben Shull

Rabbi Ben Shull will celebrate Israel Independence Day on April 15 with his congregants at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.

As part of his weekly Torah study Zoom session, he will share a special story from the Israel Story podcast.

The haunting tale involves an exodus from Egypt and a quest for a refugee to find a home as a remarkable Sudanese girl finds her way to Israel in a story that touches the Jewish heart as it challenges the Jewish soul.

For information about the Zoom session at 2 p.m. on April 15, call the JCV at 941-484-2022.

