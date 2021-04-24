SARASOTA — “Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland” is set to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon.
The Grammy-nominated performance brings a new show to the main stage in Sarasota.
“Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland — all while taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle,” according to the Van Wezel. “Embrace an evening of angelic voices, breathtaking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity as you’re transported to the lush landscapes of Ireland. Celtic Woman’s fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland’s ancient heritage while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.”
It includes Irish dancers and bagpipers.
It is a night that also includes “an array of traditional Irish instruments — including the bodhran, tin whistle and uilleann pipes.”
Tickets are $53-$173 and can be bought starting noon on Tuesday www.VanWezel.org, or by calling the box office at (941) 263-6799.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.