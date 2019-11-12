Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
South Venice Civic Association hosts a 2020 Federal Census program at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Everyone is invited to enjoy coffee and desserts before and after the presentation and question time.
Neal Dollar, a partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional Census Center, makes the presentation and will take questions. Among topics covered is census history, conducting it, filling out forms, census security, counting population challenges, jobs and a Q&A session.
Formed in 1955, South Venice Civic Association serves the residents of the South Venice Beach community to be their voice with the county.
Although a membership organization and volunteer driven, meetings and events are always open to the public, visit at southvenicebeach.org, or call 941-493-0006 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday.
America Recycles Day
Sarasota County will celebrate America Recycles Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, with a free event for residents and visitors to learn about recycling and other sustainable practices. There will be games, activities and demonstrations about single-stream recycling. Local vendors will share information about their recycled, reused and environmentally friendly products.
This educational and family-fun event will be held at the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge. As part of the Keep America Beautiful initiative, multiple food trucks will be onsite and a local radio show will broadcast live.
Holey Donuts at First Watch
First Watch has introduced a new holiday menu of three innovative seasonal entrees. It is debuting a surprising new shareable dish, Holey Donuts and fresh juice options. The restaurant concept has experimented with seasonal shareable options since the initial success of Million Dollar Bacon.
The concept of shareables ties into what First Watch is all about, community. Noticing customers ordering extras like a specialty pancake or a bowl of fresh fruit they recognized the untapped opportunity, said Shane Schaibly, vice president of culinary strategy for First Watch.
It’s a great way to experience and encourage our customers to try something new together. Menu is available through Jan. 5.
Neighborhood Grants available
Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Services team is preparing to educate and inspire residents for the next round of neighborhood initiative grant opportunities. Grants enable neighborhoods to improve their leadership, character, safety, health or environment. Grants award up to $10,000 in matching funds to a single neighborhood.
Applicants pursuing a neighborhood grant must attend a two-hour application seminar to be eligible. Five seminars will be offered between Nov. 25 and Dec. 17 at locations throughout Sarasota County. For details, to register for an application seminar, call 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.