VENICE — Though the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus isn’t a pandemic flu virus, there are similarities between them, according to an April 30 paper put out by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
The problem is that the differences make the coronavirus a far more serious problem.
The coronavirus and a pandemic flu are both novel — new — viruses to which few people have any immunity.
They’re both respiratory viruses that can be transmitted even though an infected person isn’t showing any symptoms and they’re both capable of spreading rapidly and infecting millions.
But the average period for flu symptoms to appear is two days, while it’s five days for the coronavirus.
That means someone with COVID-19 can be spreading it for three days longer before exhibiting symptoms — if they appear at all. As much as 25% of the population may remain asymptomatic, compared to an average of 16% for the flu, according to the report.
What public health officials try to do, the report says, is to drive the “basic reproductive number” — the number of people an infected person passes the virus to — below 1, which means the outbreak is shrinking.
Early in the pandemic in China, the number was 2-2.5, the report says. In the Spanish flu a century ago which killed millions, it was 1.8.
CIDRAP’s paper has four recommendations going forward:
1. Plan for the worst-case scenario — no vaccine or herd immunity.
2. Ensure protection of health care workers during surges.
3. Develop plans for disease peaks, including reinstituting mitigation rules.
4. Communicate that “this pandemic will not be over soon and that people need to be prepared for possible periodic resurgences of disease over the next 2 years.”
Over that period one of three scenarios is likely to play out, the paper says:
• The current outbreak is followed by smaller ones requiring the reimposition of mitigation measures, finally diminishing in 2021.
• There’s a larger wave in the fall or winter, then a smaller one next year, similar to the Spanish flu. Mitigation would be required.
• COVID-19 lingers, but not necessarily at a level that requires mitigation. It’s not what’s been seen in other pandemics, though, the paper says.
Ultimately, it says, it’s likely COVID-19 “will synchronize to a seasonal pattern with diminished severity over time.”
Until then, however, it says “we must be prepared for at least another 18 to 24 months of significant COVID-19 activity, with hot spots popping up periodically in diverse geographic areas.”
Locally
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, while Venice Regional Bayfront Health had none.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been a total of 435 cases in the county, with 57 deaths.
A total of 7,001 people had been tested in the county, with the positive cases representing about 1% of the population.
ICU bed availability is 39%.
