SARASOTA — Mission Cataract is returning to the region again. And Center For Sight is helping out with the calling to help people gain free surgery to fight cataracts.
Mission Cataract is an annual event with Center For Sight performing 100 free surgeries for people lacking health insurance or other means to pay, the news release states, calling Center For Sight “one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology practices.”
“There is no way to prevent cataract formation; a condition where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy and eventually results in vision loss. Surgical treatment is necessary to replace the clouded lens and restore lost sight.”
People wanting to take part can download the application at
www.CFSfoundation.org, or call 941-480-2143.
Submission deadline is April 24 with surgeries taking place in July and August at Center For Sight’s center in Sarasota.
To qualify for the program, patients:
• Must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien.
• Must not have insurance nor be enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid.
• Must be living at or below the poverty guidelines set by federal officials.
Center For Sight has been a part of Mission Cataract for nearly three decades.
Performing the free surgeries every year are Dr. David Shoemaker, founder and director at the center along with cataract surgeons Drs. William J. Lahners, Joshua W. Kim, William L. Soscia and Joaquin O. De Rojas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.