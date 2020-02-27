BWsight081016f_C.1 (copy)

Dr. David W. Shoemaker uses a microscope in 2016 while operating on a Mission Cataract patient.

SARASOTA — Mission Cataract is returning to the region again. And Center For Sight is helping out with the calling to help people gain free surgery to fight cataracts.

Mission Cataract is an annual event with Center For Sight performing 100 free surgeries for people lacking health insurance or other means to pay, the news release states, calling Center For Sight “one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology practices.”

“There is no way to prevent cataract formation; a condition where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy and eventually results in vision loss. Surgical treatment is necessary to replace the clouded lens and restore lost sight.”

People wanting to take part can download the application at

www.CFSfoundation.org, or call 941-480-2143.

Submission deadline is April 24 with surgeries taking place in July and August at Center For Sight’s center in Sarasota.

To qualify for the program, patients:

• Must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien.

• Must not have insurance nor be enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid.

• Must be living at or below the poverty guidelines set by federal officials.

Center For Sight has been a part of Mission Cataract for nearly three decades.

Performing the free surgeries every year are Dr. David Shoemaker, founder and director at the center along with cataract surgeons Drs. William J. Lahners, Joshua W. Kim, William L. Soscia and Joaquin O. De Rojas.

