VENICE — Last year wasn’t any kinder to the Central Venice Coalition than to anyone else, but the group is getting back on track with its first meeting in months.
COVID-19 put a huge crimp in its mission to represent, educate and inspire the people who live in its “jurisdiction” — roughly, from Pinebrook South east to Auburn Road, and from East Venice Avenue north to Laurel Road — Steering Committee member Dick Longo said.
The committee met throughout the year, he said, but the Coalition as a whole, made up of representatives from homeowner and condo associations, didn’t.
That was a loss, Longo said, because those meetings help all the associations stay up to date on what’s going on in and around them, which plays into the policy positions the Coalition takes.
It has both supported and opposed developments because its objectives include avoiding preconceived ideologies and avoiding politics.
This year, for example, it continued to oppose the proposed Murphy Oaks subdivision north of Fox Lea Farms along Auburn Road while working behind the scenes with the developers of the proposed Watermark at Venice project along Pinebrook Road, south of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice campus, Longo said.
The City Council rejected Murphy Oaks again but approved Watermark.
The Coalition has a better success rate in projects it has supported than ones it has opposed, Longo said.
History
The Coalition was formed about five years ago, Longo said, to lobby for the neighborhoods in central Venice.
A group organized by Charles Alfonso advocated for island residents, and communities in North Venice had representation at City Hall, he said.
But there wasn’t a voice lobbying for the people in between.
The Coalition was formed using Alfonso’s group as a sort of model, Longo said.
Besides advocacy, its objectives include promoting the participation of members in Venice commissions, advisory groups and workshops and freely sharing information and best practices.
