Like most religious groups, the Chabad of Venice and North Port closed its temple in mid-March and began offering services and classes on line.
“We have gained people,” Rabbi Sholom Schmerling said by phone. “An elderly (90 year-old) lady who went up north and managed to get online, attended our service.
“We discussed how to deal with anxiety in these trying times. We are anxious because suddenly life is out of our hands. We forget to put our trust in our faith, in God.
“God is in charge even if it is a rocky ride.
“Why are children less anxious? Their parents are caring for them and then they become adults and think they are in charge.
“We need to remember that we are in God’s embrace.
We have an obligation to care for ourselves and others, our health and our activities.
“Any activity that could endanger others is forbidden.”
The many rulings recently issued by government entities were put in place for that reason — the safety of everyone in these uncertain times.
The rabbi made a point of addressing the needs of seniors who may be alone and not able to care for themselves. He suggested that everyone should check in with any such people they know to see what they might need.
“Take 10 seniors and call them to see what they need,” he suggested. “Everybody can do that. This is not limited to our 300 members.”
“Let’s mobilize with out technology to do this. Our government cannot do everything. We all can help to look out for those in need.”
As Easter will be different this year with all the churches closed, so too will Passover be different.
“There will be no public celebration,” he said. “It will be like the original Passover when the Jews were slaves and about to leave Egypt. God told the Jews to sacrifice a lamb and place its blood on their door posts as a sign to God to pass over their house.”
“We eat matzah (unleavened bread) because we had to leave Egypt in a hurry, and bitter herbs to remind us that life can be harsh.
“This year we are living in a time when it is appropriate to be with our family in our homes.”
To assist people in planning for their Seders members of the Chabad has put together a Seder box. One of the items ordered in order to do this was an order of 140 pounds of matzah. Everything in the box is individually packaged and labeled. There is even a Seder plate map that shows how to arrange everything on the Seder plate for the at-home service.
“We have taken every precaution,” the Rabbi said. “We can deliver the boxes and leave them outside the door or we can arrange for them to drive by and pick up the box at the Chabad.
The rabbi also will offer two classes on line on how to conduct a Seder at home.
“We are not allowed to use technology during the sabbath and holidays, so we are going to use my family to teach an hour before sunset on April 8,” the rabbi said. “At sundown we will shut down the technology and begin the real Seder.
None of these things is limited to members, the rabbi said.
“Anyone in the community who wants a box may purchase one,” he said.
The Chabad will also help those who may not be able to afford the Seder boxes.
The rabbi said he and about 20 members were supposed to be in Israel this week but that has been postponed until next March.
Instead he and the Chabad members are concentrating on helping those in need, including parents who suddenly have children at home and need help with schooling and finally, he said
“If you know someone who is out of work, offer to help if you can. Show God his children are taking care of each other.
To order a Seder plate box ($30) and/or to order a Seder to go (various prices depending on number to be served), visit: www.chabadofvenice.com/.
