VENICE - The annual Chalk Festival set to take place Friday-Monday at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds has been delayed for at least part of Friday.
The city announced on Friday morning that it has been "shut down ... due to lightning in the area."
"No one is being allowed in at this time," the city said in a news release.
Conditions will be checked at about noon and officials will decide what to do at that point.
The festival is said to be the largest gathering of pavement artists and the largest display of pavement illusions in the world.
The festival is scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. over the weekend, depending on weather.
One-day tickets range from $10 and up per day, with a $5 student pass on Saturday and an all-event four-day pass for $25. Admission will be free for veterans on Monday.
For more information, contact info@chalkfestival.org or visit ChalkFestival.org.
