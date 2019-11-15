VENICE - For the past week or so, instead of flying high, many people have been getting down and dirty at the Venice Municipal Airport.
Beginning Friday, visitors could see what they have been down to. And that continues through Monday.
Kurt Wenner, and some 200 of his kind, plus many volunteers, have been spreading gallons of chalk paint far and wide to create what is likely the world’s largest collection of pavement art ever assembled in one place for the Venice component of the Chalk Festival.
The festival is said to be the largest gathering of pavement artists and the largest display of pavement illusions in the world.
A prime example is Wenner’s giant megalodon shark that seems to be rising from the bowels of the earth to swallow anyone who ventures near. The size of two football fields, the enormous work was first created in 2014 when it qualified for the Guiness Book of World Records as the largest example of 3-D illusion art in the world.
This year, Wenner and helpers have not only made the work look new again but made some changes to enhance his design.
When the giant megaladon shark is completed, a person standing in the open mouth of the creature would appear to be on the verge of being swallowed by a shark much larger than the 60-foot megalodons that swam above what is today Florida millions of years ago.
Thefestival will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday through Monday.
One-day tickets range from $10 and up per day, with a $5 student pass on Saturday and an all-event four-day pass for $25. Admission will be free for veterans on Monday.
For more information, contact info@chalkfestival.org or visit ChalkFestival.org.
