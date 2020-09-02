Fellowship is a big part of one’s religious experiences.
From pancake breakfasts to challah baking, food plays a big part in that.
As the pandemic continues, such social occasions have been consigned to the memory books. If any readers have photos from such occasions, they would be welcome additions to this page as would any information about whatever your religious group is doing to keep the congregation “together” while apart.
Photos should be high resolution, untouched in any way and straight from the camera, with names of people in the photo from left to right if four or fewer people in the photo.
Stories for this page are also welcome and better with photos.
Please send to: kcool@venicegondolier.com.
