Tomorrow evening I will be making Challah with many others at a huge Challah baking party and concert at the Chabad of Venice and North Port Education Center on Jacaranda Boulevard.
Led by Chaya Rivka Schmerling, program director of Chabad of Venice, we participants will make the dough from scratch. We will be able to choose from several recipes — with guidance of course — and then knead and braid the dough. As I remember from participating in a similar event some years ago, it was a fun evening and I liked the braiding best of all. Those who had braided Challah in the past jumped in to braid the most strands of dough. I always like a challenge, so I certainly was not going to settle for a simple three-strand braid.
Then we picked the toppings. The fruits of our efforts were to be given to people in the community. We went home with a Challah baking kit so we could make another loaf in our own kitchen. I did. It was so good. The aroma of baking Challah is like that of fresh bread baking because that is what it is after all, only somehow better.
Making tomorrow’s event extra special besides the guidance of our leader, the rabbi’s wife, will be a live concert with Esther Freeman, who was born and raised in Miami where music became an important part of her and a desire to give back to the world in the form of her music and lyrics.
“Baking challah is an age-old tradition practiced by women all the way back to the Matriarch Sarah,” said Chaya Rivka Schmerling. “The mega Challah bake will be an event you don’t want to miss. We also feel it’s an important time for the Jewish community to unite. This is a terrific way to join together with Jews from all walks of life, regardless of Jewish knowledge, affiliation or background. As one who has been there before, I know I may not be the only gentile there but that I will be welcomed by one and all and learn so much — and that is always a good thing.”
To register (if there is room at this late date) or for more information, call Chabad of Venice at 941-493-2770 or visit: ChabadOfVenice.com/bake
Another event not to be missed is Florida Studio Theatre’s production of “Guitar Girls.” If you have not seen it or, like some I know, who want to see it again, “Guitar Girls” has been extended to April 7. Think of songs by legends such as Dolly Parton and Joni Mitchell and so many others.
It is amazing how often such extensions happen to shows created in-house by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins and Catherine Randazzo with musical arrangements by FST’s resident genius musician, Jim Prosser. I think more of FST’s in-house shows end up being extended than any other cabaret shows at that wonderful regional theater. Hopkins’ team is that good, and they know local audiences. That is what has made this theater company so singularly terrific. Because of its multiple venues, such extensions of shows are possible. Take advantage of them.
Tickets can be purchased online at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, or by phone at 941-366-9000.
For some, the biggest news of all is that the three segments of Antiques Road Show filmed at The Ringling last year are finally going to be aired. Check your cable listing for the local PBS channel — WEDU from Tampa. The shows will air Jan. 24, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11. I was one of some 2,500 folks selected to be at The Ringling last April with antiques in hand for possible selection on the show.
Although I was there as a press person, I was invited to bring something along for appraisal. I took three pairs of antique ice skating blades. Before I was born, skates did not come attached to boots. Instead they were screwed into the heels of one’s shoes and/or attached with leather straps. I was told they were worth about what I had paid for them, which is about what I expected. There is not a lot of demand for such skates, especially here in Florida, although we do have many more ice rinks than we did when I moved here 25 years ago. Think of it, in another 25 years I might be able to join the Venice Old Timers — or not.
Let’s hope I will still be baking Challah and going to the theater and the Ringling and such here in Paradise.
Meanwhile, the special concerts at Venice Theatre are selling out fast. Nearly every January concert is either sold-out or down to just a precious few tickets.
However, there are some great events coming up in February and March too.
One of the most popular Venice Theatre concert of all time is “The Sounds of Harry James and the Andrews Sisters,” featuring Kim Kollar, Cathy Beaudrit and Michelle Pruyn. It will be Monday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the MainStage. Tickets are $42.
Later in February, Feb. 24 and 25, Venice Theatre will present “Back Home Again, A Tribute to John Denver,” featuring Tom Becker who is a former member of the New Christy Minstrels. Concerts will be at 8 p.m.
On March 10 and 11, 10 seasoned entertainers will present a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons — “Let’s Hang On.” Shows will be that Sunday at 8 p.m and Monday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $42.
And finally, in April, the long-awaited show featuring Eric Watters, Venice’ popular showman, in “Some Kind of Wonderful, the Brill Building Era.” Eric does not just entertain, he teaches. Some of this country’s most famous composers worked in the Brill Building, 1619 Broadway, in the heart of New York’s music district. Think Carole King & Gerry Goffin, Neil Sedaka & Howard Greenfield, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, and Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller.
Tickets are $30. Anyone who has ever been to one of Watters’ concerts will be there. If you have only seen Eric as Scrooge in past years, you need to see this side of him.
Call the theater’s box office at 941-488-1115.
In case you missed the article at the top of the page today, read it now and plan to attend the 27th annual Rotary Art Fest Saturday and Sunday at the Festival Grounds at the Venice Municipal Airport. Bring your checkbook so you can “Pluck” several ducks.
