VNchamber060519h.jpg

Kathy Lehner, President & CEO of Venice Area Chamber of Commerce addresses the record-breaking audience at the 40th Annual Business of the Year Awards 2019 held at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE - The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has set up its 2020 Business of the Year awards to be revealed Aug. 7 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. 

The chamber annually recognizes chamber businesses in five different categories, including Health Care & Wellness; Hospitably & Tourism; Professional & Financial; Service & Retail; and Non-Profit/Not-For-Profit. 

It will also have an Employee of the Year named at the event. 

The chamber listed its finalists in an email this week.

The Health Care & Wellness finalists are: A Little Help Nurse Registry; Coastal Family Medicine; Compassionate Cannabis Clinic; Englewood Community Hospital; Gulf Coast Medical Group; Home Instead Senior Care; Liberate Physicians Venice; Radiance Endodontics; Ramos Center for Interventional & Functional Pain Medicine; Restore Medical Partners; Revolutionary Martial Arts & Fitness; Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Your CBD Store Nokomis.

In Hospitality & Tourism, the nominees are: All Around Charters and Tours; BrewBurgers; Daiquiri Deck Raw Bar; Fox Lea Farm; Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen; Pop’s Sunset Grill; Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy; Venice Pier Group (Sharky’s, Fins & Snook Haven); and Waterford Golf Club.

In Professional & Financial, the nominees are: Bates-Buchanan & Savitsky Law Group, P.A.; Cavanaugh & Co. LLP; Green Fairways Wealth Management; Hallmark Business Brokers; Karla Blake, Medicare Specialist; Lori Stephens LLC; Payment Systems of Florida; Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – Denise Poole, GRI; West Coast Realty of Venice

In Service & Retail, the nominees are: Absolute Aluminum; Absolute Window & Door; Beechwood Builders, Inc.; Bishop Construction Services, Inc.; Burnett Painting; Classic Creations in Diamonds & Gold; Grace Air Conditioning & Heating; J2 Solutions; Kitchen & Bath On The Isle; Leopold Truck and Auto Repair Inc.; PatrickAir; Sport Clips Haircuts of South Sarasota; Venice Lifestyle Magazine and Venice Print Center.

The Non-Profit/Not-For-Profit nominees are: Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County; Family Promise of South Sarasota County; Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County; Hospital Volunteers of Venice; Laurel Civic Association; Maris Pointe; SCORE Association Manasota (Chapter 116); The SKY Family YMCA; The Venice Symphony; Venice Christian School and Venice Theatre. 

