VENICE — The chief economist and director of research for the Florida Chamber of Commerce returns to Venice for a discussion on June 18.
Jerry D. Parrish is set to talk at the breakfast about the state and Sarasota County on how the entities are recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The morning is hosted by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
“He will also discuss a new research project he is leading at the Florida Chamber Foundation,” the chamber stated in a news release. “That research is analyzing the skills needed to make Florida a leader in workforce for the future.”
Parrish received his Masters of Business Administration from Bellarmine University and earned a Masters of Science in economics from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte along with a Doctorate in Economics from Auburn University, according to Florida State University, where he had worked with the Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis.
“He has an extensive background in economic simulation modeling, econometrics and decision theory,” his biography states.
He has held similar events for the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce in recent years.
This year, it is a breakfast that takes place from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, June 18 at Venice Yacht Club, 1330 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice.
Anyone who wants to attend needs to register with the chamber at www.venicechamber.com/economicbreakfast/
The chamber will be following CDC guidelines.
The cost is $40 per member and $45 for others.
Anyone requesting refunds before June 9 will be subject to a 10% service fee; cancellations on or after June 10 will not have refunds available.
For more information, contact Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business Development Director Debra Mattar at dmattar@venicechamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.