VENICE — With Phase 1 of the reopening of Florida well underway, business leaders are looking at early successes and the tenacity of city entrepreneurs.
The shutdowns that came with the onset of COVID-19 in Florida in early to mid-March left much of West Venice Avenue desolate for weeks, with shops and restaurants not opening until May 4.
Venice Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathy Lehner said she is feeling good about what’s been going on.
“Absolutely encouraged,” she said Tuesday. “Our businesses, the stamina and everything they bring to the table is amazing.”
She said businesses are “plugging away” to figure out how to operate in the new atmosphere of dealing with the threat of the pandemic, assisting customers and bringing economic stability to their small shops.
“There’s a new ‘usual,’” Lehner said. “A lot of them have been using this time to make their businesses better — they’ve had to go through some real pain to get to that.”
Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan agrees that the city and area are reacting well — and responsibly — to the Phase 1 reopenings.
“For those that have reopened, they are working within the guidelines that have been set,” Morgan said. “I see priorities being taken to protect staff and customers in various types of businesses. I have been inspired by the professionalism and courtesy our business owners have shown.”
HEALTH CARE
Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder said communities have been learning a lot about protecting one another from the virus since it began.
“Going forward, I think we all still have a lot to learn,” he said. “We need to stay informed and aware of what we should do to live and work safely while we wait for a vaccine and greater population immunity.”
But Verinder is aware cities and states can’t be shut down indefinitely.
“We believe that communities need to reopen, but that it needs to be mindful and follow the science,” he said. “Our main concern is that people and businesses will not follow the prescribed social distancing and infection prevention precautions necessary to prevent new outbreaks in our state and region.”
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had similar thoughts in a statement Tuesday from Marketing Manager Julie Beatty.
“As our community continues to reopen businesses like hair salons and outdoor dining, it is important for residents to put their health first. We applaud our community members who have done a remarkable job to help limit the spread of COVID-19 by sheltering-in-place,” the statement said. “We have not crossed a finish line. We urge them to continue to follow CDC guidelines for protecting themselves and others in community settings.”
That includes continued social distancing; wearing a cloth face covering for the nose and mouth; and frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
“Stay home if you are sick, but don’t delay your important health care needs,” the statement added.
‘PERSONAL COMFORT’
Morgan said about a quarter of businesses didn’t open May 4 for a variety of reasons, and she is OK with that.
“There is a high level of personal comfort that needs to be acknowledged for not only the customer, but also the business owner and their staff,” Morgan said. “Personal protection is everyone’s choice.”
Thus far, COVID-19 and its economic impact hasn’t shuttered many small businesses in Venice.
Lehner said she knew of one — a business that had started just before the virus took hold of the nation. Morgan said she was aware of three that were closing, with the coronavirus being a major reason.
The Gondolier is working with the chamber and MainStreet on signs for businesses that will help customers know a plan is in place at the premises.
“Some businesses were kind of floundering,” in terms of a COVID-19 plan, Lehner said.
So the entities worked with them to help with education.
“Some businesses need a boost,” she said.
‘BACK ON TRACK’
Lehner believes Gov. Ron DeSantis “has struck a reasonable balance in his efforts to control the virus and stop the bleeding in the economy,” noting with 21 million people, Florida would be the 17th largest economy in the world if it were a country.
She said his executive order on barbershops and similar businesses “has allowed them to open provided they follow the detailed precautionary measures as outlined.”
Lehner said she’d heard complaints about some shops opening up.
“It’s very disheartening hearing that our friends and neighbors reopening their livelihood are being harassed during a time when they need support to get their lives and employees lives back on track,” Lehner said.
Morgan believes businesses are going to push through whatever comes next, even if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Businesses are really looking forward to the future,” she said. “There is the possibility of a shutdown again, but that is not the focus; the focus is getting business done and providing the necessary services at the level of acceptable for now.”
Businesses were hit hard by COVID-19, with it coming in the middle of the economic season for downtown’s restaurants and shops, she noted.
“The COVID-19 crisis hit at the height of season for these businesses, so the rug was pulled out from under them abruptly,” Morgan said.
She said “many” have benefited from federal aid programs.
“And those funds are becoming available now, so that should help the financial burden of opening up and having to pay staff,” she said. “The second is getting supplies needed for cleaning and masks for protection.”
Lehner has been impressed, but perhaps not surprised, by area business owners.
“The resiliency to me has been amazing,” she said. “But that’s Venice; we get through it.”
And she’s hopeful the region will be able to get through it quickly.
“I would be surprised if Phase 2 doesn’t happen next week,” Lehner said. “Things are moving along quite well. When you hear from the governor every day, you feel confident that we’re going to be OK.
