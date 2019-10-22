Job seekers

VENICE - It is a jobseeker's dream to know the number of businesses has almost doubled in those participating in the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce first Job Fair.

Admission is free and takes place at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue S. from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

It could be your opportunity to find a new job, step up the ladder to improve your status, income or find your chosen career.

Partnering with Career Source Suncoast and Sarasota County, the event presents big opportunities.

Reservations from businesses interested in participating are still being accepted, making even more attractive to job seekers 40 businesses are now participating.

The list includes: PGT Innovations; Venice Regional Bayfront Health; Village on the Isle; BrewBurgers; James Griffith Salon; Lightspeed Voice; Chick-fil-A; Home Instead Senior Care; AquaTech Pools GC; Fairfield Inn and Suites; A-1 American Roofing & Sheet Metal; Sky Family YMCA; Interim HealthCare of Sarasota County; Venice Green Village; AAA The Auto Club Group; Avenue Hair Design & Urban Designs by Avenue; Babe’s Plumbing, Inc. & Fire Sprinklers; CSI Caregiver Services; HarborChase of Venice; Home Care Assistance of Manatee-Sarasota; HomeWell Senior Care of Sarasota County; Sharky’s on the Pier, Fins, Snook Haven; Sisters for Seniors LLC; Sunset Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation Center; SYNERGY HomeCare of Venice; Sarasota County Government; Bealls Department Stores; Freedom Senior Management/Jacaranda Trace; Pop’s Sunset Grill; Sherwin Williams Paint; Ajax Paving Industries of Florida; U.S. Census Bureau; Air Products Port Manatee; Approved Home Health; Culver’s of Venice; Safe & Guard Home Care; First Light Home Care of Sarasota/Charlotte; and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers can save time and skip the line at the job fair by registering at: https://careersourcesuncoast.com/event/vacc-job-career-fair.

For details of the extended deadline for vendor tables contact Debra Mattar at dmattar@venicechamber.com

