VENICE — Five businesses and one worker were honored Friday by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year awards ceremony.
It was held in person — but at a distance.
The event, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, had social distance and mask-wearing rules in the COVID-19 era — but the celebration still brought smiles under masks and tears of happiness, according to Chamber Executive Director Kathy Lehner.
“It went so well and everyone was so accommodating to be with their masks on and socially distance,” she said. “We did it properly.”
Winners spoke in front of the gathering and then had their photo taken with their masks off at a different part of the facility. At the end, people were dismissed slowly, table by table.
“Going through all those logistics made it so much harder,” she said. “A chamber is where we connect people, so we really didn’t want to go virtual...but virtual is good in this moment”
But she did notice that, while there were fewer people at the event, people were paying attention.
”What was so nice was we’ve seen so much traction of pictures — so they’ve been able to say congratulations through social media,” Lehner said. “Our winners are thrilled.”
She also appreciated those who took part.
”Huge kudos just for continuing to go through the process...It’s not for the faint of heart. You definitely have to be in business to be in business and this opens your eyes to that.”
Health and Wellness
The Business of the Year for Health and Wellness is Home Instead Senior Care, owned by Mike Levine.
“There was a lot of great competitors as far as in our category,” he said, including hospitals. “We were competing against some pretty big fish. It was quite wonderful to win it — it was quite nice.”
He said home health agencies are on the “frontline” of the pandemic.
“We live it, we breath it,” he said, noting they meet with the CDC, state and “everyone who has a opinion.”
He said they’ve got a “solid base” of employees.
”Without them, we’d fall apart.”
He started visiting Venice in 1969 where his family owned a vacation resort
He has been a local entrepreneur for decades with different businesses. About a decade ago, he was involved in what was initially work to help the local Home Instead Senior Care. What was a consulting gig became something more.
“This business just really hooked me,” he said. “I could really identify with it. I’ve been in it 10 years and I could see myself staying in it.”
He said he enjoys what it does for Florida seniors — many of whom are here with families up north.
”The relief we give families is just phenomenal,” he said.
But it is important to realize it is employee-driven. The first caregiver in his office in 2010 was Warren Collins, who still works there. In an industry that has typical turnover of 100-200% a year, they average 35%, often because of college or family needs.
“If I didn’t have that kind of team, there’s no way we could have had the success,” he said. ”It’s a common thread of the winners — they really care about their team.”
The other nominees were A Little Help Nurse Registry; Coastal Family Medicine; Compassionate Cannabis Clinic; Empath Physicians; Englewood Community Hospital; Gulf Coast Medical Group; Radiance Endodontics; Ramos Center for Interventional and Functional Pain Medicine; Restore Medical Partners; Revolutionary Martial Arts & Fitness; Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Your CBD Store Nokomis.
Hospitality and Tourism
The Business of the Year for Hospitality and Tourism is Venice Pier Group, which owns Sharky’s, Fins and Snook Haven.
The honor was accepted by Justin Pachota, president of Venice Pier Group.
Venice Pier Group Marketing Director Emma Kate Silvestri said the team was “very excited.”
”Surprised is an understatement,” Silvestri said. ”We’ve been members (of the Chamber) for 33 years now and always active members and trying to give back to the community.”
It was a wonderful feeling, she said.
Silvestri called the application and interview process “grueling” — and it’s supposed to be. Venice Pier Group has been nominated in the past but this was their first win.
“The fact is that we work with so many wonderful businesses in the community,” she said.
The business overcame red tide about a year ago and is now coping as best it can with how coronavirus has impacted the restaurant business.
“Things change so fast so we’ve learned to adapt a little bit faster than we’ve had in the past,” she said.
They have added a food truck and now offer family pack and to-go options.
“We strive to be the best,” Silvestri said, but she also noted there are “so many deserving organizations.”
The other nominees were All Around Charters and Tours; BrewBurgers; Daiquiri Deck Raw Bar; Fox Lea Farm; Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen; Pop’s Sunset Grill; Tito Gaona Flying Trapeze Academy and Waterford Golf Club.
Professional and Financial
The Business of the Year for Professional and Financial is Powerful Education Solutions, with its leader Lori Stephens.
She is an advocate for students with clients mainly in Sarasota and Venice.
Stephens said she incorporated the idea of being an advocate for students when she saw the need.
“Most parents have never heard of an advocate,” she said.
She and her team work to make sure families have a school success coach when they struggle with different aspects of education.
“When COVID hit, I was so busy,” she said. “Parents are trying to work and they don’t understand the system.”
In the spring, it was difficult for everyone, it seems.
“I had one student who had to check seven different platforms daily because the teachers were using seven different platforms.”
She said parents often don’t know how to ask for help. She said they working with students on organization, time management, relationships with their peers, communication with parents, teachers, other people at school.
“I do what I do to help students...Life does not have to be hard all the time,” Stephens said.
She was surprised by the win.
”I was not expecting to win in that. It was my first year applying and going through the process.”
The other nominees were Bates-Buchanan & Savitsky Law Group; Cavanaugh & Co.; Green Fairways Wealth Management; Hallmark Business Brokers; Karla Blake, Medicare Specialist; Payment Systems of Florida; Premier Sotheby’s International Realty — Denise Poole; and West Coast Realty of Venice.
Service and Retail
The Business of the Year for Service and Retail is J2 Solutions Inc.
“It was a shock,” owner Jess Fronckowiak said. “I wish my team could have been there.”
He said he appreciated the other companies that were nominated throughout his — and other — categories.
“One of the best things, Venice is a small town. I know a lot of my fellow business owners and I know they are good people,” he said. “On a personal level, I know they do good stuff. They are very honorable, they have a lot of integrity.”
Fronckowiak said he has been a judge for the competition in the past, so it gives him an insight into how difficult the decision can be.
“Everybody brings something to the table. I know it’s a cliche, but everybody is deserving and — at times like now — just being in business is noteworthy and praiseworthy,” he said.
Mostly, though, he wanted his team to know they are appreciated. He said they do “morning huddles” with their group but he’d like to dote on the team a bit more at public events — but COVID-19 prevented that this year.
“I wish our whole team can appreciate it, the applause. I wish I could spread that over to the team,” he said.
The other nominees were Absolute Aluminum; Absolute Window & Door; Beechwood Builders; Bishop Construction Services; Burnett Painting; Classic Creations in Diamonds & Gold; Grace Air Conditioning and Heating; Kitchen & Bath on the Isle; Leopold Truck and Auto Repair; Patrick Air; Sports Clips Haircuts of South Sarasota; Venice Lifestyle Magazine and Venice Print Center.
Non-Profit/Not-for-Profit
The Business of the Year for Non-Profit/Not-For-Profit is the Laurel Civic Center.
“I’m speechless,” Laurel Civic Association Executive Director Michael Fluker said. “There were just so many other non-for-profits that were worthy of the honor and ... it was good competition.”
Fluker has been with the group for a bit more than a year. It works to help Sarasota County’s at-risk youth and it, like many others, has been dealing with the new realities.
“The focus is really on the mission. If we maintain our attentive and focus on the mission, then the result will speak for us,” he said. “There have been challenges there — and I’m sure other non-for profits have experienced, too, the COVID-10 challenge.”
He said the first rule they’ve realized through the challenge is “flexibility.”
“The flexibility to adapt. Willingness to ask yourself questions. ...When you’ve been doing something and it’s been successful for a while, the tendency is to adopt the idea: ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” he said. “Holding onto what works into the past without taking the opportunity to focus your vision on the future.”
He said their program has had to county on not just its team but its children and schools, using a remote learning environment for the program.
“There are just so many people who made contributions in terms of service, in terms of donations that made our win possible. Our board of directors and my staff. ...Our volunteers and our clients believe in us and believe we can make meaningful differences in their lives,” he said. ”I’m most grateful to the Venice Chamber and everyone involved in the process that recognized the work that my team and I are doing in the community.”
The others nominated were Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County; Family Promise of South Sarasota County; Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County; Hospital Volunteers of Venice; Maris Pointe; SCORE Association Manasota, Chapter 116; The SKY Family YMCA; Venice Christian School and Venice Theatre.
Employee of the Year
The Employee of the Year was Camelle Liakakos of Classic Creations in Diamonds & Gold.
Classic Creations owner Evan Duke, who has been with the business full time since 1995, heaped praise on her.
“She is a rock star. She wears a bunch of hats and jumps in and does whatever is needed ... and just realizes it’s all a part of the deal,” Duke said.
She’s been with the company for about three years.
Liakakos is the operations manager, handling human resources; weekly and monthly financial figures; procedures; marketing campaigns, he said.
“She’s a real self-started ... She’s just a real integral part of what our operation has become and we’re lucky to have her.”
The other nominees were H. Lee Thacker Jr. with Caldwell Trust Company; Lisa Thaxton with Grace Air Conditioning and Heating; Cynthia Koski with Gulf Coast Medical Group; Christina McCauley with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County; Liezel Acevedo with Radiance Endodontics; Sid Calk with Venice Regional Bayfront Health; Sara Giuseppetti with Venice Regional Bayfront Health and Ruth Hipwell- Purcell with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty — the Victoria Stultz team.
