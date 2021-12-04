SARASOTA — The Chamber Orchestra of Sarasota will open its fifth season with the orchestra’s annual holiday concert on Dec. 7.
There will be two one-hour performances of the program at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer Sarasota. The concert is sponsored by the Raymund Foundation.
Tickets are $25 and are available online and at the box office, 45 minutes before each concert. The performance will also be available in live-stream.
The featured work will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D Major.” The concerto features solo flute, violin and harpsichord.
The spotlight is on the harpsichord, with its virtuoso cadenza at the end of the first movement. Harpsichordist Sam Nelson is the music director and choir master at Redeemer.
Additional soloists for “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5” will be Chamber Orchestra concertmaster Sun-Young Gemma Shin and flutist Carmen Newell Bannon.
Shin is an internationally sought-after performer on baroque and modern violin as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestra leader. She currently teaches at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
She also plays with the Lyric Opera of Chicago and for the Sarasota Concert Association Music Matinee Series.
Flutist Bannon is a member of the Chamber Orchestra and also plays flute with the Sarasota Orchestra, Charlottesville Opera in the summer, and is an extra/substitute with the Florida Orchestra and Orlando Philharmonic.
The Chamber Orchestra’s music director is Robert Vodnoy. He is also the music director of the Whiting Park Festival Orchestra.
The program will open with Samuel Coleridge Taylor’s elegant waltz “Novelletten No. 1.” Francesco Manfredini’s “Christmas Concerto,” Henry Purcell’s “Christmas Music” and Leroy Anderson’s “It Came upon a Midnight Clear” add holiday flavor to the program which includes Ernst Bloch’s “Suite Modale” featuring Bannon as soloist.
The Chamber Orchestra is following the #SafeArtsSarasota guidelines. Audience and orchestra members must bring proof of either vaccination or a recent COVID-19 negative test and wear masks.
The Chamber Orchestra’s season will continue with performances on Feb. 15, 2022 at Church of the Redeemer and a performance on March 23 at St. Boniface Episcopal Church.
For more information about the Chamber Orchestra and to order tickets, visit the orchestra’s website at bit.ly/2ZQjtfE
Those interested in tickets can also call 219-928-8665.
